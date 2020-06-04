'A year's worth of suicide attempts in four weeks': The unintended consequences of COVID-19 lockdowns

Jon Miltimore

Foundation for Economic Education

The costs of the government responses to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic have been severe. New evidence suggests they could be even worse than we imagined.

An ABC affiliate in California reports that doctors at John Muir Medical Center tell them they have seen more deaths by suicide than COVID-19 during the quarantine.

“The numbers are unprecedented,” Dr. Michael deBoisblanc said, referring to the spike in suicides.

"We've never seen numbers like this, in such a short period of time," deBoisblanc added. "I mean we've seen a year's worth of s...