Maintaining good mental health is essential

The last few months have left many people feeling shaken. Life can be more difficult and harder to manage when they are so strongly affected by things far outside their area of control. But one of the secrets to getting through difficult times is for people to focus more heavily on those areas of their lives which they can control.

A starting point is their physical health. While that certainly means doing all they can to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus, it also means working to stay in the best physical condition possible.

Regular physical exercise is important regardless of a ma...