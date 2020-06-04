Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'A long time coming': Iconic Lee statue to be removed

 
Last updated 6/7/2020 at 9:47am



SARAH RANKIN and DENISE LAVOIE

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — David Harris Jr., a nephew of humanitarian and tennis legend Arthur Ashe, tried for decades to get a street named after his uncle in Richmond, the hometown that once denied Ashe access to segregated public tennis courts.

Finally, in 2019, the city council approved the renaming over the objections of some residents. So it was gratifying, Harris said, to see Virginia's governor announce plans to remove an iconic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee after days of protests over the death of George Floyd.

"My hat is off t...



