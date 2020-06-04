Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

 
Last updated 6/10/2020 at 5:58pm



JOSEPH PISANI and MATT O'BRIEN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon on Wednesday banned police use of its face-recognition technology for a year, making it the latest tech giant to step back from law-enforcement use of systems that have faced criticism for incorrectly identifying people with darker skin.

The Seattle-based company did not say why it took action now. Ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd have focused attention on racial injustice in the U.S. and how police use technology to track people. Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed hi...



