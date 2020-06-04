Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man

 
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 7:51pm



JOHN WAWROW

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.

Prosecutors were investigating the encounter captured by a TV crew Thursday night near the conclusion of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the...



