Buffalo officers suspended in shoving of 75-year-old man
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 7:51pm
JOHN WAWROW
Associated Press
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dozens of Buffalo police officers stepped down from the department's crowd control unit Friday, objecting to the suspensions of two fellow officers in the shoving of a 75-year-old protester who fell and cracked his head.
Prosecutors were investigating the encounter captured by a TV crew Thursday night near the conclusion of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)