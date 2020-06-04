Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Esper says no military for protests as standby troops leave

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 1:42pm



ZEKE MILLER and ROBERT BURNS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday he opposes using military forces for law enforcement in containing current street protests, tamping down threats from President Donald Trump, who had warned states he was willing to send troops to "dominate" the streets.

Less than 48 hours after the president threatened to use the Insurrection Act of 1807 to contain protests if governors were not able to get a handle on unrest, Esper said it should be invoked in the United States "only in the most urgent and dire of situations." He...



