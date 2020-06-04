Floyd to be eulogized in Minneapolis memorial, first of 3

AARON MORRISON, NOMAAN MERCHANT and MATT SEDENSKY

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mourners filed into a sanctuary in Minneapolis on Thursday for the first in a series of a memorials to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police has sparked sporadic violence and turbulent protests around the world against racial injustice.

The afternoon service was set for North Central University, where the civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton was among those scheduled to eulogize the 46-year-old Floyd.

"He was a human being. He had family, he had dreams, he had hopes. The real duty of one w...