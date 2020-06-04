'Get your knee off our necks!': Floyd mourned in Minneapolis

AARON MORRISON and TIM SULLIVAN

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of George Floyd's golden casket Thursday for a fiery memorial service for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, "Get your knee off our necks!"

The service — the first in a series of memorials set for three cities over six days — unfolded in Minneapolis at a sanctuary at North Central University as a judge a few blocks away set bail at $750,000 each for...