Headline-making missteps put focus on newsroom diversity

This Nov. 23, 2019 photo shows Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Alexis Johnson in Pittsburgh. When the Pittsburgh Post Gazette pulled her off coverage of protests triggered by George Floyd's death, nobody anticipated it would lead to a staff revolt and become a national story, part of an extraordinary week where the news media's sluggishness in promoting diversity became part of the national conversation.(Shantale Davis/@ShanShoots2 via AP)

DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Alexis Johnson figures she wasn't the loser when the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said she couldn't cover protests triggered by George Floyd's death. Her readers were - denied the perspective of a black woman with family roots in law enforcement working in her hometown.

Nobody anticipated it would lead to a staff revolt and become a national story, part of an extraordinary week where the news media's sluggishness in building diverse newsrooms became part of the national conversation.

Editors lost jobs at The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Bon...