High court declines to take up Sanders supporters' lawsuit

In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a rally in New York. AP photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez photo

The Supreme Court is declining to revive a lawsuit by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders who sued the Democratic National Committee in 2016 over claims officials improperly tipped the scales for Hillary Clinton during the nominating process.

The justices said Monday, June 1, they would not take up the lawsuit. As is usual, the court did not comment in turning away the case.

The lawsuit was filed after leaked DNC emails suggested Democratic party officials had favored Clinton over the Vermont senator during the primaries.

The emails were posted on the document disclosure website WikiLeaks. W...