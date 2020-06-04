On the spot where George Floyd died, his brother urges calm
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 9:57am
Aaron Morrison
The Associated Press
George Floyd’s brother pleaded for peace in the streets Monday, June 1, saying destruction is “not going to bring my brother back at all.”
Terrence Floyd’s emotional plea came as the United States braced for another night of violence in response to Floyd’s killing a week ago.
Chants of “What’s his name? George Floyd!” filled the air as a large crowd gathered at the spot where the black man who became the latest symbol of racial injustice in America lay handcuffed and dying as a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck.
Wearin...
