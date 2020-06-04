Protesters pour into DC for city's largest demonstration yet

STEVEN SLOAN, DAVID CRARY and TOM FOREMAN Jr.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protesters streamed into the nation's capital Saturday for what was expected to be the city's largest demonstration yet against police brutality while George Floyd was remembered in his North Carolina hometown, where hundreds of mourners lined up to pay their respects.

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown Washington to traffic ahead of the planned march, which authorities estimated would attract up to 200,000 people outraged by Floyd's death 12 days ago at the ha...