Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rain, road flooding as Tropical Storm Cristobal draws closer

 
Last updated 6/7/2020 at 9:51am



NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rain pounded the U.S. Gulf Coast on Sunday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which has already spawned a tornado in Florida.

Roads flooded in coastal Louisiana and Mississippi, and thousands were without power even before the the storm made landfall. It was expected to arrive on U.S. soil late Sunday, though it was not expected to grow into a hurricane.

Forecasters warned the storm would affect a wide area stretching roughly 180 miles (290 kilometers) east into Florida. But they forecast the worst impacts in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
