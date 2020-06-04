Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Trump says Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 11:26am



Bowen Xiao

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump said his administration would be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization, after nearly a week of widespread looting and riots following the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Before making the announcement, Trump commended the National Guard for shutting down the chaos in Minneapolis that he said was steered by “ANTIFA led anarchists, among others.”

What started as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, who said multiple times he couldn’t breathe and became non-responsive while...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:26