Trump says Antifa to be designated a terrorist organization

Bowen Xiao

The Epoch Times

President Donald Trump said his administration would be designating Antifa as a terrorist organization, after nearly a week of widespread looting and riots following the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Before making the announcement, Trump commended the National Guard for shutting down the chaos in Minneapolis that he said was steered by “ANTIFA led anarchists, among others.”

What started as peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, who said multiple times he couldn’t breathe and became non-responsive while...