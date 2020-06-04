Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

White House to establish 'Central Command Center' to coordinate state response to riots

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 11:30am

Police begin to clear demonstrators gathered as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, June 1. AP photo/Alex Brandon photo

Isabel Van Brugen

The Epoch Times

The White House will be establishing a "central command center" to oversee the federal response to riots that have flared nationwide alongside peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday, June 1.

McEnany told reporters Monday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and Gen. Mark Milley, chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be involved, but did not elaborate further.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said. "There will be a cent...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:18