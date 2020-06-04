White House to establish 'Central Command Center' to coordinate state response to riots

Police begin to clear demonstrators gathered as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington, June 1. AP photo/Alex Brandon photo

Isabel Van Brugen

The Epoch Times

The White House will be establishing a "central command center" to oversee the federal response to riots that have flared nationwide alongside peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday, June 1.

McEnany told reporters Monday that Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and Gen. Mark Milley, chief of Joint Chiefs of Staff, will be involved, but did not elaborate further.

"There will be additional federal assets deployed across the nation," McEnany said. "There will be a cent...