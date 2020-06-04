Brush fire closes part of East Mission Road

A portion of East Mission Road in Fallbrook was blocked off Tuesday morning while firefighters battled a small brush fire.

A report of a vegetation fire near the 1300 block of East Mission Road came in a little before 11 a.m., according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

East Mission was blocked in both directions near Stage Coach Lane as of about 11:15 a.m.

The forward spread of the fire — which had multiple spots — was halted at two acres by around 11:30 a.m., according to Choi.

North County Fire initially reported on Twitter that there were downed power lines in the area of the blaze, but Choi said a few minutes later via telephone that he was unsure if they were actually downed or just non-operational.

Choi said one structure was damaged by the blaze. It wasn’t clear whether that structure was a home or some other type of building.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.