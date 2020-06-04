Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Capt. Robert "Bob" Bowman turns 100

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 9:26am

The life of Robert Bowman of Fallbrook is told through photos in this poster made for his 100th birthday celebration.

FALLBROOK – Capt. Robert "Bob" Bowman celebrated his 100th birthday, Sunday, May 17. Born in Nampa, Idaho, he learned to fly in civilian pilot training at Boise in 1940. He joined the Navy during World War II where he was a flight instructor. He eventually flew off aircraft carriers.

After four years as a Navy pilot, Bowman joined United in 1945 as a first officer based in Portland, Oregon. During this time, he flew all of United's Douglas aircraft from the DC-3 to the DC-10, the Convair CV-340, Boeing 727 and finished his career flying the Boeing 747.

Bowman has been enjoying retiremen...



