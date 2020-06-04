County COVID-19 cases near 8,000, deaths rises to 288

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The number of COVID-19 cases in San Diego County approached 8,000 today as public health officials reported 142 new cases and five deaths.

The new data raises the total county cases to 7,940 and the deaths in the region to 288.

A total of 3,714 tests were reported today, with around 4% of those testing positive for the respiratory illness. The county's rolling 14-day

average of positive tests is 2.9% and has been trending slowly downward for several weeks.

Of those testing positive, 17.4%, or 1,383, have been hospitalized and 5%, or 395, have been admitted to an i...