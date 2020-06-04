Fallbrook again impacted by smoke from Camp Pendleton fires

FALLBROOK - Smoke from fires on Camp Pendleton is continuing to impact the Fallbrook area Wednesday afternoon.

A five-acre fire in the base's Zulu impact area was being fought by Camp Pendleton Fire Department and Cal Fire San Diego crews, according to a tweet from the base. The impact area is about five miles west of Fallbrook.

Smoke will continue throughout the day, the base said, and there is currently no danger to Camp Pendleton personnel or the surrounding community.

Fires on Camp Pendleton also caused smoke in and around Fallbrook on Monday and late last week.

