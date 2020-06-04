Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook High holds virtual ceremony, graduates to pick up diplomas in person

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 8:04pm

Fallbrook Union High School's 2019-20 Valedictorian Emiliano Corona films his speech which was broadcast online Wednesday, June 3.

Fallbrook Union High School seniors and their families were able to watch a virtual graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 3, but received news Tuesday that there will be another series of events to celebrate seniors, this time in person.

Within the next two weeks, the school will welcome seniors back for a drive-thru ceremony to hand each student their diploma. The diploma ceremonies will be done alphabetically, as determined by the school.

It is a small victory for the school, which has been encouraged by parents to find a way to do some sort of in-person celebration. Principal Dr. Narciso...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 01:16