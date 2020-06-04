Fallbrook residents again protest death of George Floyd

Several dozen protesters again turned out to the corner of Ammunition and South Mission roads in Fallbrook on Thursday to decry the killing of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes last month.

Floyd's death has triggered protests, some of them violent, across the country. Even at many of the peaceful protests nationwide, though, police have been seen brutalizing demonstrators with batons, tear gas, rubber bullets and more, creating an even greater outcry against the brand of police brutali...