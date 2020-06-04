Fallbrook teen responds to call for help

The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary has kennels in the back for the dogs during the day; the kennels are attached to the sheds where they spend the night.

Lucas Julien, 13 years old, saw a post online that said, "The Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary needs help," so he started a fundraiser for it on the Go Fund Me website, May 2. He wants to make sure Fallbrook and Bonsall residents know about it so they can pitch in to help the animals.

Lucas posted, "During these hard times, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary continues to work hard to make sure all of its animals continue to live healthy and happy. They are forced to close to the public [due to COVID-19 restrictions], resulting in no more animals getting adopted. Therefore, donating here will ensure t...