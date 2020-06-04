FHS names May Students of the Month

Mikhail Beath plays rugby and is an academic team member and a Boy Scout, as well as a former exchange student to Russia.

FALLBROOK – The Student of the Month Committee has announced the May 2020 Students of the Month from Fallbrook Union High School District, including Mikhail Beath, Nicole Dulin, Maya Rink and Delana Sehnert.

Nominated throughout the school year by educators, the business community and charitable organizations, senior students for this honor are selected by criteria that include excellence in academics, school service and activities, community service, leadership and citizenship.

Mikhail Beath, with a 4.25 GPA, has been active on Fallbrook High School's varsity Academic Team and on Fallbr...