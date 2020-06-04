Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS names May Students of the Month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 9:51am

Mikhail Beath plays rugby and is an academic team member and a Boy Scout, as well as a former exchange student to Russia.

FALLBROOK – The Student of the Month Committee has announced the May 2020 Students of the Month from Fallbrook Union High School District, including Mikhail Beath, Nicole Dulin, Maya Rink and Delana Sehnert.

Nominated throughout the school year by educators, the business community and charitable organizations, senior students for this honor are selected by criteria that include excellence in academics, school service and activities, community service, leadership and citizenship.

Mikhail Beath, with a 4.25 GPA, has been active on Fallbrook High School's varsity Academic Team and on Fallbr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:26