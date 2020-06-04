Fire in northeast portion of Camp Pendleton bordering De Luz Road halted by firefighters

A fire broke out Wednesday on Camp Pendleton on the border of De Luz Road in Fallbrook. Village News/Calfire San Diego

CAMP PENDLETON - A fire located in the northeast reaches of Camp Pendleton, on the border of De Luz Road, grew to almost 10 acres with a moderate rate of spread.

Calfire San Diego was fighting the so-called Hotel Fire with North County Fire and Camp Pendleton firefighters with air support and ground teams working on the flames.

Evacuation orders were put in place for portions of De Luz Road and warnings for Green Valley Road, Riverview Road, and Daily Road.

At 3 p.m., evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted and CalFire San Diego announced that the forward rate of spread had been h...