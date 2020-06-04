Fire on Camp Pendleton causes smoke in Fallbrook

Smoke from a fire on Camp Pendleton on Wednesday. Fires in the base's impact zones, or live-fire training areas, are common. Village News/Calfire San Diego

FALLBROOK - A fire in a Camp Pendleton impact area was causing heavy smoke in the Fallbrook area Monday afternoon.

The fire, in the Zulu impact area to Fallbrook's west, also caused visible smoke on Sunday.

The North County Fire Protection District tweeted on Monday that while they were aware of the smoke caused by the blaze, it posed no threat to areas outside of Camp Pendleton.

Fires on the Marine Corps base's impact zones - areas where live-fire training takes place - are common, and are typically allowed to burn themselves out unless they extend to populated areas.

A separate fire on Camp Pendleton last Wednesday was put out by Cal Fire San Diego and North County Fire crews after it threatened homes in De Luz; that fire ultimately caused no injuries and did not damage any structures.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]