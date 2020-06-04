Gilby celebrates her 101st birthday

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club honored 30-year member Betty Gilby as she celebrated her 101st birthday Sunday, May 31. Members of the FWC, AAUW and the Veterans of ForeignWars Post 1924 gathered in the parking lot of the FWC's clubhouse to sing and clap as she was driven multiple times around the parking lot in the very decorated car of her caregivers.

Club members were dressed in Gilby's favorite colors, red, white and blue. A World War II vet, Gilby is the oldest member of the VFW. She wore a happy birthday crown and waved and cried as she smiled at her friends. The clubhouse wa...