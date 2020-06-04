Local organic olive oil producer wins a gold medal

FALLBROOK – Pitchouline Organic Olive Oil, located in Fallbrook, was awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious New York International Olive Oil Competition, May 14.

Jeanene and Fabien Tremoulet, owners and producers, commented to NYIOOC, "The DeLuz Valley of San Diego county offers a unique climate with a Mediterranean-like microclimate providing our olive trees a perfect blend of daytime heat and low nighttime temperatures.

"Right from the infancy of our vision, we believed that the quality of our olive oil starts in the soil and made a commitment to never use chemicals. We prepare our own biodynamic compost and use cover crops. We also are USDA certified organic and practice sustainable agriculture. A large portion of our farm has always been a protected natural habitat with the Sandia Creek at its core. We became the guardians of this habitat and nature gifted us with fertility in return," the Tremoulets said.

