Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Local organic olive oil producer wins a gold medal

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 5am

Jeanene and Fabien Tremoulet, owners of Pitchouline Organic Olive Oil, are seven-year residents of Fallbrook.

FALLBROOK – Pitchouline Organic Olive Oil, located in Fallbrook, was awarded a Gold Medal at the prestigious New York International Olive Oil Competition, May 14.

Locally produced Pitchouline Organic Olive Oil is a gold medal winner.

Jeanene and Fabien Tremoulet, owners and producers, commented to NYIOOC, "The DeLuz Valley of San Diego county offers a unique climate with a Mediterranean-like microclimate providing our olive trees a perfect blend of daytime heat and low nighttime temperatures.

"Right from the infancy of our vision, we believed that the quality of our olive oil starts in the soil and made a commitment to never use chemicals. We prepare our own biodynamic compost and use cover crops. We also are USDA certified organic and practice sustainable agriculture. A large portion of our farm has always been a protected natural habitat with the Sandia Creek at its core. We became the guardians of this habitat and nature gifted us with fertility in return," the Tremoulets said.

