Motorist suffers serious injuries in fiery crash in De Luz
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 9:16pm
DE LUZ (CNS) - A motorist suffered serious injuries this morning in a fiery rollover crash on a rural road near the San Diego-Riverside county line, authorities said.
The solo-vehicle crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Carancho Road near De Luz Road, west of Temecula and northeast of De Luz, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said.
A vehicle went off the side of the roadway and overturned, causing a brush fire which grew to around 50 feet before firefighters stopped the forward rate of spread a short time later, Shoots said.
The driver was able to get out of the wreckage, t...
