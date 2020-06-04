Real Estate Round-Up: Fallbrook, it's time to show your support!

I’m writing this May 29, and Fallbrook is open for business. Couples, families, groups are walking up and down the block. So, where are you? The merchants along Main Avenue and throughout town are ready for you to support them again. I know it has been a long time, so maybe you need to be re-introduced.

On Main Avenue between Alvarado and Hawthorne, we have four clothing-focused shops. There’s 100 Main, Mimi’s Boutique, Pressed and Blessed Clothing Co. and Caravan. They all offer clothing for the special people in your life.

100 Main has a new owner, Tuula Hukkanen, who has brought her unique style to the store. The store boasts one of a kind and limited production items along with some yummy beauty and bath products.

Mimi’s Boutique also has a new owner, Sharon Robinson. It has a fresh new look with items that will appeal to all ages and budgets. Check out their shoe collection, it is sassy!

Pressed and Blessed, owned by Rebecca Christopherson, offers printed clothing for guys, gals and children, as well as printed home decor. Items are ready for purchase or you can customize them for special occasions or events.

Caravan, owned by Leslie Sommers, has been a stalwart on the block. The name, Caravan, exemplifies a style of apparel that lends itself to comfort and ease.

Just around the corner, is The Shop Around the Corner. Theresa Ratliff has packed a variety of items into the little space, so there is no reason to not find something you love, or you would love to gift to someone else. Her inspirational book collection is amazing, and she has cards for all occasions. There’s a little bit of whimsy, like her most recent item, a

T-shirt that states “HumanContact IS ESSENTIAL.” Amen to that.

Vintage Retail Therapy is therapy for the mind and soul. There are one of a kind items for home or self and great hostess gifts. Owner Mara LaFay does “online” classes that teach you the “how-to's” for many of the items in the store. Sign up for a class and learn something new.

The Spoiled Avocado adjoins Mimi’s Boutique and continues to offer their yummy avocado fudge, local honey and packaged soups, pickled veggies and many other kitchen items. You must try that fudge; it is delicious.

Fallbrook’s restaurants are open for carry-out and many for eat-in dining. We have a great selection of food options right in the heart of town.

Small Town, owned by Chef Carlo Guardado and his wife, Alita, offers a “farm-to-table” experience with flavors that rival the restaurants in Napa. New to town is The Coal Bunker, owned by brothers Jason and Jeff Stankaitis. They offer “comfort” food. We could all use a little comfort right now, don’t you think?

127 West Social House continues to rock! Owner Faro Trupiano’s award-winning pizzas and burgers are paired well with the many draft craft beers or local wines. 127 has a great outside patio, that is calling your name.

Estrella’s Cantina is just around the corner, offering tried and true family recipes and margaritas that keep you coming back for more. They have opened a patio for outside dining. Prohibition Brewing Company has “Beer to go.” Stop in, pick up a growler and enjoy some of the best beer in north county.

Today, people were out and about, but all these merchants need more support. They need all of Fallbrook to support them. It’s been a tough few months and everyone needs to don their masks and enjoy Fallbrook again. I’m sure everyone reading this moved to Fallbrook, at least in part, because of the quaint downtown. Don’t take it for granted. Come back and support the local shops and restaurants.

The value of your home is dependent on the success of the businesses in our town. Vacant storefronts and empty restaurants discourage visitors and potential buyers. Thriving businesses and restaurants stimulate visitors and potential buyers.

Please make the decision to be the catalyst that brings Fallbrook back to life. Don’t wait for someone else to do their part, you be the first. I’ll be looking out for you.

It’s now May 30 and I have to add another paragraph to my article. Last night, May 29, my husband and I enjoyed a fabulous dinner at 127 West. As Chris and I approached the restaurant, we put our masks on, and entered. The staff were all wearing masks. As we looked around, all the guests at their tables replaced their masks with big smiles.

There was a lot of laughter as groups gathered to share a meal with the friends they hadn’t seen in a while. Tables were seated with social distancing guidelines upheld. 127 West has two outside patios, so tables are spaced apart from each other and the food servers are just putting on a few more miles every night delivering meals.

We lingered a while longer than usual, enjoying the fact that we were actually eating out. As we left, we noticed that others were lingering longer too. Many of the guests that were seated when we arrived, were still seated. Smiles, laughter, great conversation; everyone enjoying HumanContact; just like the T-shirt says, it is essential.

Fallbrookians come back and rekindle your relationship with the stores and restaurants that depend on your support for their success. They’re all excited to see you again!

