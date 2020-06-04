SDGE to begin job recruitment campaign for entry-level positions

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 1:36am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric officials announced a

campaign today to publicize job openings and recruit as many local candidates

as possible to support the region's ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19

pandemic.

SDG&E has continued hiring new employees amid the pandemic, not just

to fill positions that have opened up due to attrition, but also because the

company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 465

adopted a joint plan earlier this year for new multi-year hiring, training and

apprenticeship programs.

These programs are designed to hel...