SDGE to begin job recruitment campaign for entry-level positions
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 1:36am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Gas & Electric officials announced a
campaign today to publicize job openings and recruit as many local candidates
as possible to support the region's ongoing economic recovery from the COVID-19
pandemic.
SDG&E has continued hiring new employees amid the pandemic, not just
to fill positions that have opened up due to attrition, but also because the
company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 465
adopted a joint plan earlier this year for new multi-year hiring, training and
apprenticeship programs.
These programs are designed to hel...
