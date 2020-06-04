Pick up your dog's poop

It’s a disgusting habit to leave those little green gift bags behind; they have littered Los Jilgueros Preserve, Dinwiddie Park, Santa Margarita River trails. Picking up your dog’s poop is part of ownership. I and many others, do not appreciate having to walk around those little green baggies.

Be responsible, throw them in the trash.

To the guy jogging with the large white German shepherd in Los Jilgueros Preserve, thank you for leaving the fresh pile of dog poop on the trail. You and I were the only ones there, and your dog was off leash. Shameful behavior.

J.A.S. Sholes