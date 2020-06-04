Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pick up your dog's poop

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 11:49am



It’s a disgusting habit to leave those little green gift bags behind; they have littered Los Jilgueros Preserve, Dinwiddie Park, Santa Margarita River trails. Picking up your dog’s poop is part of ownership. I and many others, do not appreciate having to walk around those little green baggies.

Be responsible, throw them in the trash.

To the guy jogging with the large white German shepherd in Los Jilgueros Preserve, thank you for leaving the fresh pile of dog poop on the trail. You and I were the only ones there, and your dog was off leash. Shameful behavior.

J.A.S. Sholes


 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019