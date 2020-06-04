Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Questions on placing a childrens' park near seniors

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 11:39am



Why?

Why put an active park, with ballfields for children, with the drive thru-in a senior citizen community? Rancho Monserate has about 230 active elders driving their golf carts across Dulin Road to get to their golf course, tennis courts, pool (pre-COVID-19), clubhouse and other amenities.

Why?

Why not put an active park where the children are? Rancho Monserate is on the east side of I-15. The kids are on the west side. How many children are in Lake Rancho Viejo? How many in the new construction in Horse Creek?

Why?

Wouldn’t it be safer for all concerned, the older and the younger, to put the active park where the children are?

Why?

Why put the entrance on Dulin Road at all? A passive park may have horse trailers, RVs, other heavy traffic. Dulin Road is an old road, not structurally designed for heavy traffic. Why not off Route 76?

Dulin Road, east of Old 395, has been maintained by RMCC for years. Our entrance gardens are beautiful, thanks to our volunteers. We walk our dogs along Dulin Road.

Elisabeth Estes

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:27