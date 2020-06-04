Questions on placing a childrens' park near seniors

Why?

Why put an active park, with ballfields for children, with the drive thru-in a senior citizen community? Rancho Monserate has about 230 active elders driving their golf carts across Dulin Road to get to their golf course, tennis courts, pool (pre-COVID-19), clubhouse and other amenities.

Why?

Why not put an active park where the children are? Rancho Monserate is on the east side of I-15. The kids are on the west side. How many children are in Lake Rancho Viejo? How many in the new construction in Horse Creek?

Why?

Wouldn’t it be safer for all concerned, the older and the younger, to put the active park where the children are?

Why?

Why put the entrance on Dulin Road at all? A passive park may have horse trailers, RVs, other heavy traffic. Dulin Road is an old road, not structurally designed for heavy traffic. Why not off Route 76?

Dulin Road, east of Old 395, has been maintained by RMCC for years. Our entrance gardens are beautiful, thanks to our volunteers. We walk our dogs along Dulin Road.

Elisabeth Estes