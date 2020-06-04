Re: The Coronavirus: who's really at fault? [Village News, S. Jones Letter, 5/28/20]

You want to play the blame game, Sue? The federal medical supply was under stocked when former President Barack Obama left office, so that’s Obama’s fault. Two and half years into President Donald Trump’s presidency, the stockpile was still under stocked. Whose fault might that be?

Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico hard, Sept. 16, 2017, less than a year into Trump’s presidency. From the “under stocked” stockpile, the U.S. was able to provide Puerto Rico “213,634 N95 respirators, 299,706 gloves, 143,723 face shields and 344,275 surgical masks,” according to Federal Emergency Management Administration, May 22, 2020. It would have been an opportune time to restock. But Trump didn’t.

How did Obama know a pandemic was coming? Because leading virologists said so. And, having overseen the U.S. response to the swine flu, he was aware of how important rapid response is. See these other insights as well in an article from Keith Davies, Ph.D., “Blinking Red: 25 Missed Pandemic Warning Signs,” on Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology News, http://www.genengnews.com.

I find it laughable to think I would – or could – follow Trump’s “plan;” first of all because he doesn’t have one. As a result, he is guilty of three epic fails, so far: failure to plan; failure to act preemptively and failure to take responsibility.

The search and research for a vaccine is in progress, finally, better late than never, and can profit from Trump’s non-participation. But Trump’s interest now is getting states to reopen sooner than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends. While that’s up to the states, Trump has threatened to punish states financially if they don’t meet his schedule. Breaking news: Lassen County, which reopened in early May, has closed again, owing to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections. And, while the virologists say a “second wave” of the pandemic should be expected, Trump has not pre-planned for that.

In short, my plan includes having a plan, an action plan based on Obama’s template that would have precluded all of Trump’s failures to act.

Also, enduring business relationships are based on mutual respect. Trump’s desire to “win” by any means possible has alienated all of our trading partners. There is a global market and they are seriously considering alternatives to U.S. trade.

John H. Terrell