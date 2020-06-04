Annual back-country burn ban set to go into effect

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - With temperatures warming and the start of summer only a few weeks off, an annual suspension of most burn permits in areas served by Cal Fire will go into effect Monday, the state agency advised today.

The prohibition, which does not apply to campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property, will remain in force through peak wildfire season.

The restrictions will apply to much of eastern and southern San Diego County, in locations outside of incorporated city boundaries or in federal ownership.

``This year, there have already been roughly 1,700 opport...