Arrest made in Escondido traffic fatality

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido resident who allegedly was intoxicated when the car she was driving struck and killed a woman, her boyfriend and her two young grandsons was arrested today on suspicion of DUI and four counts of murder, authorities reported.

Officers took 28-year-old Ashley Rene Williams into custody at her home this morning in connection with the deaths last month of Carmela Camacho, 50; Abel Valdez, 33; Yovanny Felix, 10; and Emmanuel Riva, 11, according to police.

The couple and the boys were walking in the area of Oak Hill Drive and San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondi...