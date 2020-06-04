Arrest made in Escondido traffic fatality
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 7:03pm
ESCONDIDO (CNS) - An Escondido resident who allegedly was intoxicated when the car she was driving struck and killed a woman, her boyfriend and her two young grandsons was arrested today on suspicion of DUI and four counts of murder, authorities reported.
Officers took 28-year-old Ashley Rene Williams into custody at her home this morning in connection with the deaths last month of Carmela Camacho, 50; Abel Valdez, 33; Yovanny Felix, 10; and Emmanuel Riva, 11, according to police.
The couple and the boys were walking in the area of Oak Hill Drive and San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondi...
