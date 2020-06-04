Fire at Falkner Winery burns for three hours before it was extinguished

CalFire Riverside firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at Falkner Winery in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 6. Valley News/CalFire Riverside

TEMECULA (CNS) - A three-alarm fire in a building at the Falkner Winery in Temecula Wine Country burned for nearly three hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames this morning.

The fire was contained at 2:34 a.m., but firefighters would remain on scene to extinguish any remaining hot spots, the department said.

Firefighters from the Pechanga Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.