Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fire at Falkner Winery burns for three hours before it was extinguished

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/6/2020 at 10:34am

CalFire Riverside firefighters battle a three-alarm blaze at Falkner Winery in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 6. Valley News/CalFire Riverside

TEMECULA (CNS) - A three-alarm fire in a building at the Falkner Winery in Temecula Wine Country burned for nearly three hours before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames this morning.

The fire was contained at 2:34 a.m., but firefighters would remain on scene to extinguish any remaining hot spots, the department said.

Firefighters from the Pechanga Fire Department assisted in putting out the flames.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under investigation.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/06/2020 11:58