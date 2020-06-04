Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Old Town Temecula businesses reportedly close doors due to expected protests

 
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 6:01pm

Temecula City Councilmen Matt Rahn and Mike Naggar observe the June 5 protest at Temecula City Hall. Valley News/Will Fritz photo

Business in Old Town Temecula are reportedly closed due to a massive number of protesters marching from the Temecula Duck Pond to city hall, various sources have reported to Valley News.

Reporter Will Fritz, who is live at the scene, is reporting more than 600 protesters at the steps of city hall.

Calls to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau were not returned prior to the time of this posting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

