Old Town Temecula businesses reportedly close doors due to expected protests
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 6:01pm
Business in Old Town Temecula are reportedly closed due to a massive number of protesters marching from the Temecula Duck Pond to city hall, various sources have reported to Valley News.
Reporter Will Fritz, who is live at the scene, is reporting more than 600 protesters at the steps of city hall.
Calls to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau were not returned prior to the time of this posting.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available....
