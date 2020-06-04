San Diego piers, boardwalks and other water areas to reopen next week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Piers, boardwalks and other water areas in San Diego that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will reopen next week, Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced today.

San Diego piers and boardwalks, Fiesta Island, East and West Mission Bay Park, and Balboa Park Central Mesa will reopen over the course of next week, starting Monday.

Scheduled reopenings include:

-- Monday: East and West Mission Bay Parks reopen for park and water uses, including parking lots to 100% capacity. Fiesta Island to reopen for pedestrians, dogs and cyclists.

-- Tuesday: All city piers and bo...