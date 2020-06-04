Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Social media post claims 'gun squad to quell Carlsbad 'riot'

 
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 7:09pm



CARLSBAD (CNS) - An investigation was underway today into a social media posting in which a young man claims to be putting together a ``gun squad'' to attack anyone taking part in ``looting and anarchy'' during police brutality protests in Carlsbad.

``Come with guns,'' the unidentified man says in the video while pacing around shirtless, apparently in a bedroom or home office. ``Come with Mace. Come with batons -- whatever the (expletive) you got. Anyone who tries to break into a store, watch them (expletive) suffer. Let's (expletive) go!''

