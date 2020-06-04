Teen girl killed by vehicle in Escondido, driver doesn't stop

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A 17-year-old girl was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver today, the California Highway Patrol said.

At 12:36 a.m. Saturday, the teen was crossing the road on Mesa Rock Road near Mesa Ranch Drive with three friends when a white Toyota SUV or pickup truck traveling northbound at a high rate of speed struck her, CHP Officer Mark Latulipe said.

The victim's friends and nearby neighbors helped the teen, but she died at the scene, he said.

``Physical evidence recovered from the scene, including vehicle parts with identification numbers, are being processed,'' Latulipe said. ``Multiple sources of video from around the area are being reviewed as a part of this investigation.''

The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the collision to contact the CHP Border Communications Center at 858-637-3800.