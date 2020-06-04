Virtual walk commemorates D-Days 76th anniversary

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - World War II veterans Andre Chappaz and Gilbert Nadeau joined retired San Diego Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Donnie Edwards in walking 5 kilometers from Cardiff to Solana Beach and back today to commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day.

The walk was part of a virtual 5-kilometer walk organized by the Best Defense Foundation, which Edwards founded. The foundation helps military veterans and their families, including bringing World War II veterans back to foreign battlefields to help them find closure and camaraderie with their brothers in arms. Its motto i...