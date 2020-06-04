Walmart in Murrieta closes doors early
Last updated 6/5/2020 at 6:36pm
JP Ranieri
Staff Writer
Though reports were coming into Valley News that looters had hit the Walmart location in Murrieta, after questioning people on the scene, there was no indication that any crime had occurred.
According to an unnamed employee at the site, the store received a call and they were told to close the store. As of 5 p.m., there were carts placed in front of the doorways and employees were turning around customers.
The Walmart location in Temecula was open, however, and reportedly intended to stay open until 8:30 p.m.
