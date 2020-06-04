Walmart in Murrieta closes doors early

Walmart in Murrieta closed early on Friday after receiving a call telling them to close the store. Rumors circulated earlier that the store had been hit by looters, but nobody would confirm that. Valley News/JP Ranieri photo

JP Ranieri

Staff Writer

Though reports were coming into Valley News that looters had hit the Walmart location in Murrieta, after questioning people on the scene, there was no indication that any crime had occurred.

According to an unnamed employee at the site, the store received a call and they were told to close the store. As of 5 p.m., there were carts placed in front of the doorways and employees were turning around customers.

The Walmart location in Temecula was open, however, and reportedly intended to stay open until 8:30 p.m.