Alanis to seek berth on William and Mary running teams
Last updated 6/4/2020 at 12:07pm
William and Mary College head cross country coach Forest Braden told Austin Alanis that the 2020 Bonsall High School graduate isn't guaranteed a berth on the William and Mary cross country team, but Braden also told Alanis what he needs to achieve for a berth on the Tribe's squad.
"It's in my hands for training and getting to that level," Alanis said.
"The coach and I have communicated about training and what it will take to get on the team," Alanis said. "He knows my interests and he's very open-minded about it."
Braden is also the Tribe's head distance coach during the track and field sea...
