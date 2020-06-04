Alanis to seek berth on William and Mary running teams

Austin Alanis pushes past and beats Pablo Chapman at the 2019 CIF cross country meet, placing seventh overall.

William and Mary College head cross country coach Forest Braden told Austin Alanis that the 2020 Bonsall High School graduate isn't guaranteed a berth on the William and Mary cross country team, but Braden also told Alanis what he needs to achieve for a berth on the Tribe's squad.

"It's in my hands for training and getting to that level," Alanis said.

"The coach and I have communicated about training and what it will take to get on the team," Alanis said. "He knows my interests and he's very open-minded about it."

Braden is also the Tribe's head distance coach during the track and field sea...