Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Alanis to seek berth on William and Mary running teams

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 12:07pm

Austin Alanis pushes past and beats Pablo Chapman at the 2019 CIF cross country meet, placing seventh overall.

William and Mary College head cross country coach Forest Braden told Austin Alanis that the 2020 Bonsall High School graduate isn't guaranteed a berth on the William and Mary cross country team, but Braden also told Alanis what he needs to achieve for a berth on the Tribe's squad.

"It's in my hands for training and getting to that level," Alanis said.

"The coach and I have communicated about training and what it will take to get on the team," Alanis said. "He knows my interests and he's very open-minded about it."

Braden is also the Tribe's head distance coach during the track and field sea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:27