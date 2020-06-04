Del Mar racetrack proposes opening date of July 10

City News Service

The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club announced it plans to start its racing season Friday, July 10, pending the approval of the California Horse Racing Board.

The state’s Horse Racing Board will decide at its June 11 meeting whether to approve the Del Mar racetrack’s plan, which would employ a Friday through Sunday race schedule.

The track will operate without spectators for the foreseeable future, according to track officials.

Originally scheduled to open July 18, the track’s operators proposed moving up the start date to fit its usual number of races in, despite an a...