Esposito to play college soccer in England

If no unforeseen obstacles occur, Jonathan Esposito will be the first former Bonsall High School soccer player to play the sport in college.

Esposito, who graduated from Bonsall High School this spring, will be playing soccer at the University of Chester in northwest England.

"It's always been a dream," Esposito said of playing college soccer.

Esposito attended the Innovation Center charter school, which included Murrieta High School Academy, from kindergarten through 10th grade before spending his final two high school years at Bonsall High School. "It was a pleasure to have been able to c...