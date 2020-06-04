Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Esposito to play college soccer in England

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/4/2020 at 12:12pm

Jonathan Esposito, right, poses with Kevin Tozer of United States Youth Futsal.

If no unforeseen obstacles occur, Jonathan Esposito will be the first former Bonsall High School soccer player to play the sport in college.

Esposito, who graduated from Bonsall High School this spring, will be playing soccer at the University of Chester in northwest England.

"It's always been a dream," Esposito said of playing college soccer.

Esposito attended the Innovation Center charter school, which included Murrieta High School Academy, from kindergarten through 10th grade before spending his final two high school years at Bonsall High School. "It was a pleasure to have been able to c...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/05/2020 00:27