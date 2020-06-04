California Assembly backs repealing affirmative action ban
ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO (AP) — A push to change California's Constitution to let public universities and government agencies consider race when making admissions and hiring decisions passed its first test Wednesday as more than two-thirds of the state Assembly voted to put the question on the ballot in November.
California has banned affirmative action-type programs since 1996 when 55% of voters agreed to amend the state's Constitution to ban "preferential treatment" based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin.
That amendment has withstood multiple legal challeng...
