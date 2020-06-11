Free summer meals for school children at FUESD
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will continue their free grab and go meal service throughout the summer.
Meals are served every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from through Aug. 5, at the following FUESD locations:
Maie Ellis Elementary – 400 W. Elder St., Fallbrook
La Paloma Elementary – 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook
San Onofre School – 200 Pate Road, San Clemente
Mary Fay Pendleton School – 110 Marine Drive, Oceanside
Families receive breakfast and lunch for two to four days to ensure healthy, consistent meals for all children two to 18 years old Monday through Saturday on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Thank you for wearing a facial covering.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, visit http://www.fuesd.org or call 760-731-4352.
