Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Free summer meals for school children at FUESD

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/11/2020 at 3:07pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will continue their free grab and go meal service throughout the summer.

Meals are served every Monday and Wednesday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. from through Aug. 5, at the following FUESD locations:

Maie Ellis Elementary – 400 W. Elder St., Fallbrook

La Paloma Elementary – 300 Heald Lane, Fallbrook

San Onofre School – 200 Pate Road, San Clemente

Mary Fay Pendleton School – 110 Marine Drive, Oceanside

Families receive breakfast and lunch for two to four days to ensure healthy, consistent meals for all children two to 18 years old Monday through Saturday on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. Thank you for wearing a facial covering.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, visit http://www.fuesd.org or call 760-731-4352.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/11/2020 21:22