Local agent Keri Cook earns e-PRO certification

CARLSBAD – Harcourts Advantage real estate agent Keri Cook, with more than 20 years as a Realtor, has successfully completed the National Association of Realtors' e-PRO certification program and has been awarded the e-PRO certification, the official technology certification program offered by the National Association of Realtors.

A Fallbrook resident, Cook joins nearly 40,000 real estate professionals who have earned NAR's e-PRO certification and dedicated their time and effort toward learning how to use the latest social media technologies to create an online presence and reach today's hyperconnected consumers.

NAR redesigned the e-PRO curriculum to better meet the challenges of today's real estate market. The new e-PRO program has been expanded to include data security and strategies for safeguarding clients' private information.

Social media are evolving every day so it is vital that Realtors embrace the new technology and online resources that have become an integral part of the home buying and selling process. Agents who earn the e-PRO certification are dedicated to making the most of today's social media and technology to help consumers with their real estate needs, whatever they may be.

In addition to this certification, Cook also holds her Green Designation as a Realtor and is a GreenPoint Advisor, who has studied and passed courses, testing as highly knowledgeable on getting a solar-powered or other environmentally and energy-efficient home sold and assisting with the transfer of a solar lease on a home being bought or sold. She additionally can find and acquire the right solar, battery backup, roofing and HVAC for a home to help with energy costs and environmental benefits.

For more information about NAR's e-PRO certification, visit http://epro.realtor or contact Cook of Harcourts Advantage. She can be reached at 760-533-8111 or [email protected] for help with any real estate need.

Submitted by Keri Cook.