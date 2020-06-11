Miller named to president's list at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. – In recognition of academic performance, the University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the president’s list for the spring 2020 semester, including Christian Miller of Fallbrook.

To be eligible for the president’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in University of the Cumberlands Engage and be in good academic standing.

University of the Cumberlands is the largest private university in Kentucky, offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs.

Submitted by the University of the Cumberlands.