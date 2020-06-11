Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Sixth graders celebrate promotion

 
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 3:15pm

Frazier Elementary School sixth grader Caessy Felippa poses with a message from her teachers as they, administrators, other teachers and staff members wave goodbye from afar.

William H. Frazier Elementary School holds a sixth grade Promotion Parade, May 27. Sixth grade students were driven through the parking lot and received a certificate and a school medal.





 
