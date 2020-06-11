Sixth graders celebrate promotion

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate
Free TrialSubscribeSign In
Last updated 6/11/2020 at 3:15pm
Frazier Elementary School sixth grader Caessy Felippa poses with a message from her teachers as they, administrators, other teachers and staff members wave goodbye from afar.
William H. Frazier Elementary School holds a sixth grade Promotion Parade, May 27. Sixth grade students were driven through the parking lot and received a certificate and a school medal.
111 W. Alvarado St.Suite 200Fallbrook, CA 92028Ph: (760) 723-7319
© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019
Reader Comments
(0)